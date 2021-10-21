Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. F.N.B. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $13.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 150,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in F.N.B. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

