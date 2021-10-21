Truist Securiti Weighs in on Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Palomar in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Palomar alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 197.88 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.64.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $31,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,025 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Palomar by 9.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Palomar by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Palomar by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.