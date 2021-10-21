Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $39.23 on Thursday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.