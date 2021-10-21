TrustSwap Trading Down 3.6% This Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00001969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $110.39 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00045625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00098843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00193325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,771 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,496 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

