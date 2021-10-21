Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.95

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 2246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

