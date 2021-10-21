Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.95

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 2246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

