Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Critical Contrast

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kubient and Tufin Software Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 14.90 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies $100.83 million 3.60 -$35.41 million ($0.98) -10.07

Kubient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tufin Software Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Tufin Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -381.48% -40.97% -37.21% Tufin Software Technologies -31.84% -47.30% -20.93%

Volatility and Risk

Kubient has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tufin Software Technologies has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kubient and Tufin Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tufin Software Technologies 0 6 1 0 2.14

Kubient presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.26%. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.43, suggesting a potential upside of 25.92%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Tufin Software Technologies.

Summary

Kubient beats Tufin Software Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments. Its products include SecureTrack, SecureChange, SecureApp, Orca and Iris. The company was founded by Ruvi Kitov and Reuven Harrison in 2005 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

