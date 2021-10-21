Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Tufton Oceanic Assets’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SHIP traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.36 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 109,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,017. The firm has a market cap of £3.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a twelve month low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.39 ($0.02). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.17.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Dividend History for Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.