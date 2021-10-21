TUI AG to Issue Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2925 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

TUIFY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 171,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. TUI has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $782.74 million for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 487.53% and a negative net margin of 83.72%. Analysts forecast that TUI will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TUIFY shares. Barclays downgraded TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. AlphaValue downgraded TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TUI presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

