Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TUWOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.
Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.29. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
