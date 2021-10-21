Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TUWOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.29. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tullow Oil stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 108 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $0.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

