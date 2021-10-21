Turmalina Metals (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Trading 7.6% Higher

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 19,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 88,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

About Turmalina Metals (OTCMKTS:TBXXF)

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

