TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $563,164.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,431,375,487 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

