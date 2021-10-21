Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.77% of Tutor Perini worth $40,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 over the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

