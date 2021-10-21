Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess Sells 300 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $480,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,709. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average is $114.56.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.