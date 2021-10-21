Typhoon Network Price Tops $0.0894 on Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $808,740.66 and approximately $29,010.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0894 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00067550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00072064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00102530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,344.48 or 0.99780131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.13 or 0.06477682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00022286 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.