U Network Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One U Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $303,546.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

