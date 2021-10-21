U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of U.S. Bancorp worth $191,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.56. 21,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,591. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

