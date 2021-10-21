U.S. Century Bank (USCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect U.S. Century Bank to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect U.S. Century Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

USCB opened at $12.79 on Thursday. U.S. Century Bank has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.