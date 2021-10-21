Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 30,802 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

