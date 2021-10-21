Ubex (UBEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00023565 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.97 or 0.00279152 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001010 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

