Ubiq Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $36,456.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

