UBS Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €100.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.88 ($116.32).

Shares of SAN stock opened at €84.43 ($99.33) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business’s fifty day moving average is €85.14 and its 200-day moving average is €86.17.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

