UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

MNGPF remained flat at $$3.00 on Thursday. Man Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

