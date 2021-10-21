UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AKZOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.87. 46,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,775. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

