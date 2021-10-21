UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NSRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.
OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.00. 291,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $128.17. The company has a market cap of $354.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.25.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
