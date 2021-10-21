UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.00. 291,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $128.17. The company has a market cap of $354.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Group LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

