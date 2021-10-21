UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.37. 20,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,159. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,973,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after purchasing an additional 328,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

