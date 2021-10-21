UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Trading Up 5.8%

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.07 and last traded at $80.99. Approximately 9,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 308,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

