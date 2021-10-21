UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Trading Up 5.8%

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.07 and last traded at $80.99. Approximately 9,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 308,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.53.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.51.
In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.
About UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.