UGAS Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, UGAS has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $807,954.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00045453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00103008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00194419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

