Ultra (UOS) Trading 28.3% Higher Over Last Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $198.88 million and $7.85 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,829.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $631.43 or 0.01004987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00273420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00258153 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000936 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00034849 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002762 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

