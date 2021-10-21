Ultralife (ULBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. Ultralife has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.78.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $61,265.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $40,648.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 569,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,669.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

