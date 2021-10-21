Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $2.67

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.57. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 7,164 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1169 per share. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

