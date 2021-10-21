UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.51% of UMB Financial worth $68,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 338,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,829,000 after buying an additional 121,631 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,447,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,543,000 after buying an additional 96,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial stock opened at $102.12 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $102.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

