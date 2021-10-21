UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.45

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.45 and last traded at $102.30, with a volume of 6753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

