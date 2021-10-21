Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and $2.81 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00063783 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

