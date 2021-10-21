Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after buying an additional 2,627,577 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 492.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,499,000 after buying an additional 1,959,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at about $20,926,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after buying an additional 1,032,331 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

