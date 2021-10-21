Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in September

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,805,400 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 2,241,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,054.0 days.

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.37. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

UNBLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

