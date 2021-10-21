UniFarm 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $48,046.00 (UFARM)

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, UniFarm has traded 58.8% higher against the dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $48,046.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00069494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00072795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00103124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,749.64 or 1.00095671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.80 or 0.06536640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022591 BTC.

UniFarm Coin Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

UniFarm Coin Trading

