Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.52 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $53.44 million and $13.52 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $11.35 or 0.00017328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00095119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00014864 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.93 or 0.00395389 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00034542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

