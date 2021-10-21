UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

UniFirst has raised its dividend by 566.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of UNF opened at $203.66 on Thursday. UniFirst has a one year low of $160.70 and a one year high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UniFirst stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

