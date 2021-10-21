UniLend (UFT) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. UniLend has a market capitalization of $32.64 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00099591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00189725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.