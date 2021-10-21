Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) to Issue GBX 35.98 Dividend

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.47) per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ULVR stock traded up GBX 44.50 ($0.58) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,863.50 ($50.48). 3,722,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.81 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,005.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,142.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,001,914.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

