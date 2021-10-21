Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UNB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.86. 3,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $147.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 25.41%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.