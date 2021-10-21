Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $232.05

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $232.05 and last traded at $230.89, with a volume of 107136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.01.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.58 and its 200 day moving average is $218.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.