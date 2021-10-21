Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €33.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Uniper in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.53 ($38.27).

Uniper stock traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €38.18 ($44.92). 168,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.40. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion and a PE ratio of -45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a fifty-two week high of €37.53 ($44.15).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

