uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P cut its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.21% of uniQure worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The company had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QURE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

