Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Up 6.7%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR)’s share price was up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 1,431 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.33.

Get Uniroyal Global Engineered Products alerts:

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.