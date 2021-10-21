United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Cowen

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cowen from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Shares of UAL traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 335,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,528,865. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

