United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 717 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $184.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.25 and its 200 day moving average is $164.50.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

