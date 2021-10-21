United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.84. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,720 shares of company stock worth $50,385,151 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

