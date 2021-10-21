United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 6,102 Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INFL opened at $31.59 on Thursday. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74.

