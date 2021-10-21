United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 123,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 633.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 265,192 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

